The Duggars build on a patriarchal conception of domestic life that has a long tradition in U.S. history. In it, a man’s home and family are his own little dominion and any state interference into the family is rejected as government overreach. This concept was originally written into U.S. law under the principle of “coverture,” a British legal holdover that considered wives to be “covered” by their husbands. Once married, women had no legal rights. They couldn’t sue or be sued, own property or even claim legal custody of their children. This principle also made marital rape legal: One could not violate what was his legal property. Under patriarchy, there also was no room for a wife’s — or a child’s — bodily autonomy.