The disease may have already ripped through some less-vaccinated parts of the country, leaving cellular immunity in its wake that will blunt the impact of an expected winter surge on hospitals. But it could still be a tough period for these regions, as we don’t yet know what proportion of the population might have had the disease, and there’s still a lot we don’t know about omicron. In less than one month, omicron has risen to become the cause of 73 percent of all new infections in the country. Even here in highly-vaccinated L.A. County, we have seen a tripling in daily reported cases. Even though early indications are that omicron may not cause more severe illness than delta, and despite the fact that we have better tools for treating covid and know so much more about the disease, both variants still pose a grave threat to the unvaccinated and could overwhelm hospitals in under-vaccinated areas.