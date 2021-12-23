President Barack Obama picked up where Clinton left off with the ever-elusive liberal quest for government guaranteed health care for all Americans. And finally, after a century of struggle, Obama succeeded where his predecessors had failed, capitalizing on continued American frustrations over the health insurance system and large Democratic congressional majorities. He also reshaped America’s student loan programs with legislation that allowed students to borrow directly from the government instead of incentivizing banks to dole out the loans, while capping annual loan payments for graduates at 10 percent of their income. When it came to climate change, he wanted — and the House delivered — a bill that created a cap-and-trade system with limits on greenhouse gas emissions and set a national standard for the production of renewable energy. Yet the proposal died in the Senate.