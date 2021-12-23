In July 2020, when the team’s investigation launched, I was cautiously optimistic that it might result in clear, documented steps for Snyder to change the workplace environment at his club, and steps for the NFL to take to ensure it would never happen again at any team. After meeting with Wilkinson’s investigators, I believed they genuinely wanted to uncover any and all information about the club’s culture. They made it clear that anything I spoke about would not be traced back to me, that what I said was confidential and that my name would be removed from a written report or notes from interviews. Team officials would not know who had described certain experiences or made specific comments, and that gave me confidence to be completely honest and forthcoming. I knew that some colleagues didn’t want to come forward for fear it would jeopardize their careers, because they felt intimidated by Snyder’s private investigators — or because of a general lack of confidence in the investigation since the team was paying the league back for Wilkinson’s fee, which set up a conflict of interest, or at least the appearance of one. (The concern about a conflict of interest only worsened when the NFL unanimously approved Snyder’s buyout of his minority partners’ shares, allowing him to own 100 percent of the team before the investigation was over.)