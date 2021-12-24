Is there a path forward for Democrats that navigates the conflict between the interests of workers and the interests of the poor without sacrificing the party’s historic commitment to both? Joe Biden Sr.’s silver dollar anecdote suggests one approach. The dignity of work — understood as the idea that all workers ought to be treated with respect — depends on employees being able to leave demeaning jobs, just as Joe Sr. walked out the car dealership door more than 60 years ago. Viewed this way, the dignity-of-work ideal justifies social and economic programs that provide benefits to nonworkers — the very sort of programs that Clinton (and Trump) sought to cut. A robust safety net for nonworkers enhances the bargaining power of employees, making exit a live option rather than compelling them to “take any old kind of job.”