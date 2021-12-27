By 1868, state constitutions protected more than 100 individual rights. Some of them had clear analogues in the federal Constitution, but many did not. Most states, for example, expressly protected the right to public education. And individual states protected rights that few (or no) other states did. Rhode Island’s constitution, for instance, safeguarded the presumption of innocence — the only state constitution to do so explicitly. It’s no surprise, then, that, as 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton has noted, “most individual rights litigation for roughly the first 150 years of American history was premised on the state constitutions and arose in the state courts.”