Even under less hectic circumstances, the immediacy of the Internet makes it easy to act like our favorite recipes exist in a vacuum. But that’s a mistake. Engaging with what and how we cook tells us who we are — our strengths, blind spots and everything in between. For instance, if your spice rack always has black mustard seeds, curry leaves and asafetida in it, your idea of a “basic recipe” might not be the same as it is for someone like me who uses oregano and red pepper flakes daily. This isn’t a bad thing. It’s enlightening! It shows us how relative our own experiences and expectations are, and the relatively straightforward paths we can take to better understand others’ means of sustaining themselves, their families and their cultures.