I, however, am not most people. If anything, I’ve found some of the movie’s driving questions even more relevant today than they were at the turn of the century. I feel like Morpheus asking “What is real? How do you define real?” every time I log into stupid Twitter and have some guy I’ve never met tell me why my article that he never read actually helps the political party I don’t like.
It was this angle on the series — its resonance with contemporary Internet culture — that intrigued me most when the fourth movie, “Matrix Resurrections,” dropped over the holidays. Excited as I was to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss punch Jonathan Groff, I was equally curious about how director and co-writer Lana Wachowski would update her computer fantasy for a world it had once seemed to predict. In 1999, being trapped in a computer simulation so machines could generate bioenergy sounded like trippy fiction. In 2021, being enslaved to an algorithm that warps our sense of reality to generate heat sounds like “a day that ends in the letter Y.”
Whatever else one might say about it — about the quality of the filmmaking, about the balance between exposition and drop kicks, about whether Neil Patrick Harris’s contribution to the film is “perfect” or merely “great” — “Resurrections” succeeds as a philosophical reflection on our present moment. The Wachowskis’s earlier installments sometimes felt like abstract reflections on the relationship between power, control and the limits of resistance. Despite its still-fantastical trappings, this one is more explicitly shaped by our own situation. It functions less as gravity-defying thought experiment than as a sneakily grounded commentary on our chances of ever breaking free from the algorithms and fake news that hem us in and shape our lives.
Within the film, the new Matrix design controls and enslaves us through emotional manipulation. The villain explains: “Here’s the thing about feelings: they’re so much easier to control than facts.” We’re told that people will reject facts, will reject objective reality, if they are emotionally connected with their provably false world. If I didn’t know better, I’d accuse Wachowski and her co-writers of plagiarizing Glenn Youngkin’s campaign strategy to make Virginians afraid of critical race theory.
This is a neat update of the central conceit of the original films. In the original trilogy, “everything begins with choice” — or so Morpheus insists in “The Matrix Reloaded.” According to this line of thinking, people had to be free to choose how to look, how to fight, who to love and whether to accept the truth. The machines worked to undermine these choices, but the movies offered at least the hope that knowing the real state of things could set people free.
This new movie, by contrast, holds out no such hope, telling us from its opening scene that choice is an illusion. A few fights later, the new Morpheus (now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is presented with a choice and says “that’s no choice at all,” a line he’ll repeat throughout the movie that inverts Morpheus’s past beliefs. In this Matrix, people have been shown reality: The whole story of the original Matrix movies is presented as a video game in the world of this film, which means everybody has access to the truth. But most people reject that truth and stay in fantasyland, just as many viewers will surely find this film’s critical references to its predecessors tedious. People within its fictional constraints — like admirers of the Wachowskis’s earlier fictions who reject their later developments — choose to believe the lie because they’re emotionally invested in it, not because they haven’t been exposed to the truth.
And it’s not clear that there’s anything anybody can do about it. When faced with the possibility that heroes will start changing the new Matrix and exposing the truth, the villain responds with a shrug. The machines are confident that people are so attached to the deceptions of the Matrix that they’ll stay connected to it, no matter how fake it is revealed to be. The first Matrix ended with the comforting bedtime story that Superman-Jesus would free the world. This one explores the knottier problem of the people themselves not wanting to be saved.
I found that answer downright chilling, but accurate. Spend time trying to get someone to “unplug” from Fox News or vaccine misinformation on Facebook, and you’ll quickly realize that you can’t judo chop them into reality. You can’t smash all their screens. You can’t explain the truth to people who won’t listen, and you can’t expose the truth to people who refuse to see it.
While the original “Matrix” asked metaphysical questions about the nature of reality, “The Matrix Resurrections” asks a much more practical question for our time: What do we do with people who reject reality? The new movie doesn’t have a satisfying answer, but maybe we shouldn’t expect it to. As it tells us, “Hope and despair are nearly identical in code.” No movie line could be more real to me as I prepare for 2022.