“And Just Like That” will run six more weeks on HBO Max. Big is dead, and Bradshaw will probably continue to mourn him. But in light of the misconduct allegations against Noth, many viewers will be relieved to know he’s gone. His alleged attacks make clear, even on a show professing to celebrate successful, sexually confident women, the continued need for reform and reimagining of entertainment power structures beyond #MeToo. As for “SATC,” the reboot has wrapped. But the franchise still has an opportunity to address allegations against Noth and use the reboot’s publicity machine to acknowledge sexual violence as interconnected to the show’s original privileging of straight White wealthy women’s voices — for racism, homophobia and transphobia also have played a role in the failures of our society to fully reckon with the issues of sexual violence that the #MeToo movement has tried to address.