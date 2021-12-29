The United States and its allies, however, have slowly ground these organizations down. The al-Qaeda core has been a prime target, losing its working-level operatives, as well as its senior leaders, in drone strikes or through arrests from global intelligence cooperation. The core has not carried out a major attack on the West for over a decade, and some of its affiliates like the Yemen branch that facilitated the Pensacola attack are in disarray. At home, the FBI is far more aggressive (some would say too aggressive) in targeting potential Islamist militant terrorists than it was before 9/11, while the American Muslim community actively cooperates with law enforcement to stop the small number of dangerous individuals in their midst. Bottom-up, inspired attacks remain a concern, but the decline of both the Islamic State and al-Qaeda leaves them less able to capture the imaginations of excitable potential supporters.