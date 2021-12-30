The dramatic changes that we will face have deep roots that extend far into our past, and any solution will have to address that long history. The coronavirus pandemic, for instance, has its roots in the destruction of animal habitats, in inequitable health-care systems and in decades of political strategies that polarized the population to the point where public health issues become political. Instead of looking for causes and solutions that take into account that long buildup, we focus on the obvious and dramatic changes that occur when this lengthy process reaches a critical point. We see this in our response to climate change. The decades of carbon emissions are less recognizable as a threat than the dangerous extraplanetary objects heading for Earth in narratives such as “Lucifer’s Hammer” or “Armageddon.” Like the apocryphal story of the frogs in the slowly heating pot of water, we notice the danger only when the water is nearly boiling and it might be too late.