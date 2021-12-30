8) James Traub, “Even Sweden Doesn’t Want Migrants Anymore.” Foreign Policy, Nov. 17. You want to say that the rise of populism is due to the brutal nature of neoliberal capitalism in the 21st century. Go ahead, you might even find some evidence supporting such an effect. But let’s not kid ourselves; an awful lot of the growth in populist nationalism is due to the surge in cross-border migration, as global refugee flows have skyrocketed. Traub’s essay captures the evolution of attitudes in Sweden, the heart of the Nordic model. You can’t say the country did not try. In 2015 Sweden accepted 163,000 refugees from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere; in 2016, Sweden spent more than 5 percent of its state budget on those refugees. The result? Support for increased migration dropped from 58 percent in 2015 to 40 percent today. As Traub observes, “Sweden is no longer a welcoming country and does not wish to be seen as one.” He concludes, soberly: “Sweden is Europe writ large.”