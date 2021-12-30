Yet Reid was acknowledging the reality: Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been strongly affiliated with the Republican Party for a half-century. At the time of Reid’s visit to Provo, America’s most prominent Mormon was probably Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who was then running for the Republican presidential nomination. In 2012, as the Republican nominee, Romney received 78 percent of the Mormon vote in his loss to Barack Obama.
But as Reid noted in his 2007 address, a “Mormon Democrat” has not always been a rarity. Indeed he, and many others, saw the Democratic Party as embodying LDS ideals because both had a vision of societal responsibility and social justice.
For the LDS Church’s first 60 years, from its founding in 1830 until the 1890s, the church maintained a strained relationship with America’s political system. When Mormons were forced to relocate to present-day Utah in the late 1840s, they gave up any hope of currying political favor with either party. Instead, they formed their own, the People’s Party, which closely mirrored the church’s leadership, interests and priorities. They dissolved the party only in 1891, the year after they renounced polygamy, after decades of political and legal clashes with the federal government.
Many observers anticipated that most Mormons would join the Democratic Party, in part because Republicans had led the anti-polygamy charge. And while it was initially true, the quickly evolving GOP recognized an electoral opportunity. As part of its quest to reconstruct the West into a Republican stronghold, it developed relationships with LDS leaders and curried the faith’s favor by supporting Utah’s statehood.
Church authorities then feverishly worked to fulfill their side of the bargain by recruiting more GOP votes. Joseph Fielding Smith, nephew of the church’s founder and member of the faith’s presiding council, even penned a pamphlet titled “Why the People of Utah Should Be Republicans.” The results were immediate: After Democrats won Utah’s presidential votes by wide margins in 1892 and 1896, Republicans won seven of the next eight presidential elections in the state, often with ease.
Yet the transactional Mormon-GOP alliance was far from impenetrable. Once the Great Depression hit, many Latter-day Saints sought to resurrect the faith’s communitarian ethos and supported coordinated societal solutions to the nation’s problems. Amy Brown Lyman, a leader in the faith’s women’s organization, publicly praised President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and sought ways to interweave the church’s charity work with the government’s. She urged her fellow Latter-day Saints to support “the government loyally” because of the “heroic efforts” it was taking “to correct economic and social evils and to restore opportunity and security.” Another Mormon, James Moyle, served in Roosevelt’s administration and helped implement New Deal programs.
Conversely, LDS leaders like the church’s president, Heber J. Grant, and his counselor, J. Reuben Clark, spoke out against the New Deal as government overreach and an infringement on American liberty. They even organized their own welfare program intended to wean all Mormons off federal assistance. (The program never came close to achieving that goal.)
And yet, most rank-and-file Mormons did not listen. Despite public and increasingly earnest appeals from church leaders to vote for Republicans, Utah — which was predominantly Mormon — voted for Roosevelt in four consecutive elections, an indication of how many believed Democratic values aligned with their faith. This support did not fade away with Roosevelt’s death in 1945, either: Utah voted for Harry S. Truman for president in 1948 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
Indeed, two Mormons served prominent roles in Johnson’s administration: Esther Peterson (special assistant for consumer affairs) and Stewart Udall (secretary of the interior), both of whom helped craft Great Society programs. They each cited Mormon belief and tradition that emphasized the need for society to look out for the downtrodden and outcast, proclaiming that their scriptures dictated that communal salvation was possible only when there was “no poor among them” (Moses 7:18).
The Mormon dalliance with Democrats lasted only a few decades, however. The same geopolitical forces that shifted many Plains and Mountain West states rightward, coupled with the onset of the culture wars — especially over disputes concerning the family — slowly drew Mormons back to the Republican fold.
Escalating this move were two prominent figures: apostle Ezra Taft Benson, who served in Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Cabinet in the 1950s and became a prominent right-wing radical in the 1960s, and author Cleon Skousen, whose popular books like “The Naked Capitalist” drove Mormon conspiracy theories about creeping threats of communism. Peterson, who was especially bereft when the church opposed the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, bemoaned the “narrowing” of LDS thought. She saw it as a far cry from the “broad and big” ideas that percolated from the faith in her youth. By the end of the 20th century, Latter-day Saints were among the most reliably conservative bodies in the nation, often converging with the same White evangelical culture from which they had previously received scorn.
When Reid was first elected to Congress in 1982 (he joined the Senate in 1987), he was one of a dwindling number of prominent Mormon Democrats serving in federal office. Peterson had also served as Jimmy Carter’s director of consumer affairs, and the dynastic Udall family would serve in Congress alongside Reid: Stewart’s brother Mo (Arizona congressman), Mo’s son Mark, who would be elected to the House and Senate from Colorado in the 1990s and 2000s, and Stewart’s son Tom, who also served in the House and Senate from New Mexico. All 10 other Mormons elected as senators since the 1970s have been Republicans, mirroring the broader community’s rightward tilt, though some Mormon Democrats served in the House, like Utah’s Jim Matheson. (The lone exception to these Republican senators is Kyrsten Sinema, though she no longer affiliates with the LDS faith.)
Indeed, Mormonism’s affiliation with the GOP became so strong that church leadership deemed it necessary in 1998 to insist publicly that it was possible for one to be a Democrat and a member of the LDS Church.
Speaking to BYU students in 2007, Reid acknowledged that Democrats were a minority in the faith but optimistically noted that “we won’t be for long.” He believed that the issues of global warming, economic inequality and civil rights would drive more Mormons to the left, and that what he deemed the “vapidity and hypocrisy” of the evangelical platform would eventually disillusion Mormonism’s next generation. Reid hoped his faith’s future was blue.
If Reid was right about Mormon politics’ diverse past, he was wrong about its immediate future. His elevation to Senate majority leader did not earn him more LDS supporters. He later reflected that in his 50 years in politics, “no group has been more difficult and hard on me than church members.”
Latter-day Saints have appeared to become even more wedded to the GOP in recent years, despite Donald Trump’s vulgar persona, which stands in sharp contrast to the faith’s professed family values. An estimated 72 percent of Mormons voted for Trump in 2020, and 46 percent buy his false claims that the election was stolen. While there may be a division among Mormon politicians in 2021, it is more often over the divergent trajectories within the GOP itself.
Reid’s death may very well be the end of a particular tradition of LDS politics. Reid’s Mormonism, like that of Lyman, Moyle, Peterson and the Udalls, was one that believed their LDS faith not only allowed Democratic politics, but demanded it. These liberals supported federal policies designed to alleviate poverty and increase opportunity. This was the heritage that Reid invoked in his BYU address.
It remains to be seen if this trajectory can be resurrected. As Reid hoped, younger Mormons do lean Democratic, but the LDS Church’s hardening on wedge issues like gender and sexuality make their future in the faith uncertain. If they do decide to follow Reid’s example and pave a liberal Mormon path, they will not be able to take for granted a symmetry between faith and politics, like he did.