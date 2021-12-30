When Reid was first elected to Congress in 1982 (he joined the Senate in 1987), he was one of a dwindling number of prominent Mormon Democrats serving in federal office. Peterson had also served as Jimmy Carter’s director of consumer affairs, and the dynastic Udall family would serve in Congress alongside Reid: Stewart’s brother Mo (Arizona congressman), Mo’s son Mark, who would be elected to the House and Senate from Colorado in the 1990s and 2000s, and Stewart’s son Tom, who also served in the House and Senate from New Mexico. All 10 other Mormons elected as senators since the 1970s have been Republicans, mirroring the broader community’s rightward tilt, though some Mormon Democrats served in the House, like Utah’s Jim Matheson. (The lone exception to these Republican senators is Kyrsten Sinema, though she no longer affiliates with the LDS faith.)