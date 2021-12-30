The coronavirus isn’t going away, and it probably never will. The goal is to have the risk be more akin to that from the seasonal flu: Vaccinated people may contract it but face nearly no chance of hospitalization or death. The good news is that we have come a long way from 2020. The vaccines have protected us even in the face of new variants; more treatments have recently been authorized and are on the way; research shows that masks help us protect one another; tests are becoming easier to obtain. We have to get through the omicron wave first, but federal officials hope that by using all these tools, we can soon bring cases down and learn to live in our new normal.