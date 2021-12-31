But the legal process of separation is profoundly complicated, and the laws of the United States render it much more difficult to achieve than it is elsewhere. Both the Texas and California separatists have their arguments about why separation is constitutional, drawn from esoteric readings of Texas v. White, an 1869 Supreme Court decision about the legality of state bonds, but generally there is consensus on the point. “I cannot imagine that such a question could ever reach the Supreme Court,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in 2006. “To begin with, the answer is clear. If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.” The separatists respond with the obvious fact Scalia admits: Technically, the constitutionality of secession has never been tested in the Supreme Court.