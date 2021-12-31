Yet, this structure alarmed the very scientists from the new field of molecular biology that the act envisioned finding a cure for cancer. They were alienated by the heavy hand of government in managing nuclear physics during the early Cold War period and they worried that the act’s staff of planners drew heavily on the civilian manifestation of this style of management — the Atomic Energy Commission. Fundamentally, research accountable to the government was incompatible with how they defined good science: as curiosity-driven research aimed at answering questions about the “physics of life” rather than helping patients in the clinic.