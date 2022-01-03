Meta in November announced that starting Jan. 19, Facebook will discontinue targeted advertising options related to sensitive topics such as health causes, sexual orientation, religious practices (and groups) and political beliefs. Facebook’s rebranding and targeted-advertising revamp are a timely example of how crises sometimes require organizations to make drastic changes. But they don’t have to. In fact, companies that have weathered crises with minimal damage to the bottom line — some even emerging better than before — employ strategies dating to crisis management’s roots. They move proactively and use crisis situations to help innovate, rather than simply reacting and awaiting a return to business as usual.