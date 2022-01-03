You are a discerning reader of Spoiler Alerts, so of course you know how 2021 actually played out. There was a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, aided and abetted by the president of the United States. That was merely the most public example of Trump’s ham-handed efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the election. After wobbling for a few weeks, most servile Republicans decided to back Trump’s fantastical claims. The new Congress contained even crazier, dumber representatives than the previous sessions of Congress. The political devolution of supposedly independent voices like Sen. Rand Paul continued apace. And yet the GOP has recovered its popularity to the point that most political analysts are projecting Republicans to have a great midterm election.