What does it mean for the rest of us when a handful of landlords have so much power? For regular people, the structural advantage enjoyed by corporate landlords amplifies the inequalities endemic to capitalist housing systems. The relationship between landlord and tenant is always defined by an imbalance of power rooted in the landlord’s ownership of the property a tenant rents. When your landlord is an opaque corporation backed by wealthy global investors and armed with the cash and technology to acquire thousands of homes a month, this power imbalance enables predatory business strategies that are difficult for tenants to challenge. And for people hoping to buy homes in the places where corporate landlords are amassing the most properties, a mortgage, a modest down payment and the emotional considerations involved in choosing a family home simply cannot compete with all-cash offers made within hours of the property being listed. Corporate landlords’ “equity-mining” of communities removes opportunities to build intergenerational wealth for would-be homeowners. While existing homeowners may benefit from rising home values, they may also see public services suffer as corporate landlords seek to minimize property tax bills and more community instability due to their aggressive eviction practices.