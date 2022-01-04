As early morning sunlight skimmed over the Mississippi River each day, vendors would sing out about their wares, which ranged from steaming bowls of gumbo served with long-grain Louisiana rice to farm-fresh, seasonal produce. Newspapers, cookbooks, travel logs and other richly detailed historical materials captured those street cries on the page. Some vendors bellowed while others wove together a beautiful melody of goods offered and at what price: “Come and gettum, Lady! I got green peppers, snapbeans, and tur-nips!” At the city center, hundreds of vendors clustered around the French Market, the city’s central public market, and its surrounding streets to the delight of some and the dismay of others.