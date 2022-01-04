The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts saw the film and neither loved it nor hated it. That lukewarm take was in the decided minority, however. The division of opinion on this film is — like the movie itself — strong and not very subtle.
A lot of political scientists I know and trust loved the film, believing it to be an important cautionary tale. Media critics felt similarly. The Intercept’s Jon Schwarz explicitly compared it to “Dr. Strangelove,” asserting that McKay’s film was “the first film in 57 years to equal the comedy and horror of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece.” The New York Times’ Ben Smith observed that “great satire amplifies obvious truths, and there’s no doubt that ‘Don’t Look Up’ contains those moments of recognition.”
Film critics were less impressed. The AV Club’s Jesse Hassenger embodies a lot of the critical reaction, describing “Don’t Look Up” as a “lurching 145-minute catchall for the ills of American society, though, it’s as exhausting as any number of media-blitz distractions the film wants to decry,” asking at the end: “Is it churlish to wish this end-of-the-world warning with a Network-style rant from one of the world’s biggest movie stars had more consistent joke quality?”
Why the big disconnect? I can think of several reasons.
First, a lot of people want this movie to be good. Climate change is a serious problem and way too many people do not take it seriously enough. If it takes a star-studded film such as this one to make people take the issue seriously and shift the status quo, that might seem like something worth supporting.
Second, do not underestimate the role of self-loathing. The sharpest satire in “Don’t Look Up” is the sendup of the media and academics. Blanchett and Perry are great as morning anchors trying to keep things light as the academics try to warn everyone that there’s a comet coming to destroy us all. DiCaprio smartly plays his tenured professor as self-effacing at first, way out of his depth as the film goes on, and then entirely co-opted by the establishment when he gets a whiff of influence and popularity. There are entire books one could write about that phenomenon. I suspect any academic or reporter who has had a modicum of professional success recognizes those tropes for just a second when they look in the mirror.
Third, the film is cleverly critic-proof. One of its main themes is that human beings are so easily distracted by pop culture and goofy memes that they can no longer focus on what is important, such as anthropogenic climate change. Criticizing the movie for not being a great movie feels a lot like providing a convenient data point for that theme.
All that said, the best things in the movie work against each other. “Dr. Strangelove” had a consistent tone that ran throughout Kubrick’s film. “Don’t Look Up” has Jonah Hill clowning around in some scenes and DiCaprio and Lawrence earnestly screaming at the camera a few minutes later. The last act of “Don’t Look Up” is affecting but also seems imported from a different film given everything that has happened in the two and a half hours that preceded it. Finally, the central metaphor of climate change being akin to a comet threatening to hit the Earth has some issues.
“Don’t Look Up” is worth watching for its cast alone. I laughed a lot. It is not “Dr. Strangelove,” however, and making that comparison does a disservice to both films. That is my lukewarm take on a film that seems to arouse an awful lot of passion.