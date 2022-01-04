Second, do not underestimate the role of self-loathing. The sharpest satire in “Don’t Look Up” is the sendup of the media and academics. Blanchett and Perry are great as morning anchors trying to keep things light as the academics try to warn everyone that there’s a comet coming to destroy us all. DiCaprio smartly plays his tenured professor as self-effacing at first, way out of his depth as the film goes on, and then entirely co-opted by the establishment when he gets a whiff of influence and popularity. There are entire books one could write about that phenomenon. I suspect any academic or reporter who has had a modicum of professional success recognizes those tropes for just a second when they look in the mirror.