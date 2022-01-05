I will confess to not being crazy about a lot of the arguments contained in the article. The definitions are contestable. I’m not sure that CL, as defined, can ever exist. The definition of “authoritarian” is so expansive as to be of limited utility. Mittiga casually asserts that authoritarian governments like China are doing better at climate action than democracies with little empirical foundation. There is too much hand-waving at various points in the article, particularly on the downside risks of authoritarian actions. And there are too many ways that a short scene from “The Dark Knight” does a better job of wrestling with some of the trade-offs.