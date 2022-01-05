You don’t have to be plotting an insurrection to be familiar with this dynamic: Toxicity is so essential to our modern digital lives that there is no disentangling it from the ways we use the Internet — and the ways tech companies make use of us — today. There are not enough cute Corgi videos in the world to leave us refreshed when our social feed refreshes. For most of us, logging off altogether isn’t an option — too many relationships tied up in Facebook, maybe, or too many professional responsibilities tied up with Twitter. But what we can do is take a break. And this week offers us an ideal occasion to do so.