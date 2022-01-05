The issue came to a head in 1954. As with most military installations, there was an ongoing problem with petty theft. U.S. officials accused Cuban workers of pilfering everything from bicycles to penicillin. But local Cuban courts, which had jurisdiction, did not often prosecute or convict these offenses. The local courts did not prioritize these cases, and they often even refused to return stolen goods to the United States. Base officers began to investigate whether they could try Cuban workers themselves. This created a conflict between military officials who wanted to crack down on theft and State Department officials who valued amicable U.S.-Cuban relations more than a missing radio or $100.