So how does this all feel? I will confess to some mildly contradictory reactions. On the one hand, there has been some fatalism about this past month. I expected to get covid, mostly because it was impossible not to read about the infectiousness of the omicron variant. Many people we knew who had been vaccinated and boosted had contracted it, as well. We have not been any better-behaved or more risk-averse than our friends — if anything, the opposite has been true.