As it turns out, I fall into that category. I have been boosted since late November. Late last month, I was notified by an app that I had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Beyond that incident, I had stopped by a neighbor’s house to say hi and a day later they texted me that one of them had tested positive, as well.
Reading story after story about the contagious nature of the omicron variant, and learning that a lot of our close friends had tested positive, the inevitable seemed on our doorstep. My family and I bunkered down during the winter break half-expecting all of us to get covid-19 by the new year.
Here’s the thing, though: I never tested positive. It was not for lack of testing, either. Over the last 10 days of December, I tested at my place of work and performed rapid at-home tests at least five times. All negative!
It is possible that these were false negatives. Some studies suggest that rapid tests are less able to detect omicron. And I did have mild cold symptoms at various points during the break. That said, those symptoms were not new. It is winter in Boston, which means I have been stuffed up intermittently since the end of November. Furthermore, my wife and children also tested at least once during this time frame — all negative!
We were not exactly hermits during the break, either. My wife, daughter and I went to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in a pretty full theater on Christmas Eve. My wife and son went to an indoor concert featuring a pretty good Talking Heads tribute band a few days after that. My wife and I spent a night away from this kids at a lovely hotel in downtown Boston. We entertained friends and relatives in the house on multiple occasions in the last week of December.
How did we fail to contract covid?! I suspect multiple, overlapping causes:
To this I would only add that omicron did lead us to act in a slightly more risk-averse manner. We did not go out to eat in any restaurants but ordered take-in instead. We normally host a New Year’s Day open house and decided that was probably a bad idea this year. When we hosted people, one of my clan rapid-tested just to confirm we were not unintentionally spreading the coronavirus.
So how does this all feel? I will confess to some mildly contradictory reactions. On the one hand, there has been some fatalism about this past month. I expected to get covid, mostly because it was impossible not to read about the infectiousness of the omicron variant. Many people we knew who had been vaccinated and boosted had contracted it, as well. We have not been any better-behaved or more risk-averse than our friends — if anything, the opposite has been true.
On the other hand, a lot of the same research about omicron suggested that vaccinated and boosted folks had significant protections against covid. As fortune would have it, we appear to fall within that category for now.
I credit my family with getting vaccinated and boosted and masking where appropriate. Beyond that, I credit good luck. Maybe my family will get covid during the omicron surge. Maybe our lucky streak will continue to hold. With all the evidence suggesting that vaccinated and boosted individuals are not in grave danger from being infected with omicron, however, we are not reverting to March 2020 behavior.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to knock on every piece of wood in my house.