Today’s Supreme Court, with a majority of Federalist Society-endorsed and Republican-appointed jurists endorsing what the late Justice Antonin Scalia championed as constitutional originalism, is very far from the legal realist spirit that dominated the court from the 1930s to the 1970s. Those frustrated with the Supreme Court today can learn from Progressive Party reformers a century ago and the debate over judicial review, including the supermajority idea espoused by Borah. Such a change would not only take the sting from the current right-wing majority, but ensure that the courts intervene far less often in the legislative process. If the court ruled such an act unconstitutional, then it would be time to take LaFollette’s congressional review plan out of mothballs.