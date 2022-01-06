Welch did not think Eisenhower could win the nomination. Midwestern and Western power brokers of the Old Guard who voted against NATO dominated the Republican Party. Eisenhower’s support came from the East, which, Welch believed, had sold the United States down the river at Yalta and lost China. Moreover, the Old Guard would never swallow a “Democratic general” who befriended New York and Boston banking and corporate leaders. Even though Ike himself was also from the Midwest, the eastern establishment elites of finance, communications and corporate business loved him for his efficiency, contempt for crass politicians, skill for compromise and aptitude with the media.