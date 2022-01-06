Schools are not islands — they exist as part of a larger, interconnected community and system. The entire complex community network, including the health-care system, relies on open schools to function. More than 4.6 million health-care workers are parents of children under the age of 14, according to the Center for American Progress. Many of these health-care workers are women, who are responsible for the majority of child care in our society. Hospitals are already struggling with staff shortages and are on the verge of implementing crisis-level staffing to stay afloat. Closing schools will only exacerbate this strain; school closures may mean that at least some of the 30 percent of health-care workers who are also parents of young children will stay home to take care of their children, worsening the health-care staffing and burnout crisis.