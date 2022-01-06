In light of their anger toward the intentionally unvaccinated, honest liberals might view more generously conservatives’ anger toward people who undermine the social fabric in other ways. Consider our reactions to widespread disorder after the murder of George Floyd. Some liberals were a bit too quick to dismiss anger about looting as an effort to deflect attention from police violence and structural racism. Here in Chicago, stores were destroyed and may never return. A Ronald McDonald House was vandalized. One can be angry about that without in any way minimizing or condoning Floyd’s murder or the underlying problems that his death was an example of. Honest conservatives, meanwhile, might take greater responsibility for unworthy behaviors within their own flock — certainly including widespread belligerent irresponsibility about vaccination.