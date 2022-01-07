Soon, public health became part of this economic conversation. By the late 1960s, the postwar ethos of top-down disease eradication was also being challenged. Danish physician Halfdan Mahler became director general of the World Health Organization in 1973 and assumed a key role as an advocate for a public health grounded in the resources, needs and local technologies of individual communities. The WHO slogan during this period was “universal primary care for all by 2000.” Like reorienting the productive economy around basic needs instead of growth, this slogan implied that grass-roots communities should define health and attendant needs for themselves rather than remain bound by the top-down models of health that failed to meet pressing issues and made them dependent on imported medical technology.