Putting the fate of democracy momentarily aside, the abiding sturdiness of electoral dynamics certainly augurs gloomy tidings for Democrats this year. Two governor’s races last fall offered an early taste. The party’s candidates lost in Virginia and won in New Jersey, but they got, respectively, 12 and 13 points less than Biden’s 2020 vote share — confirming that the basic laws of political physics in normal times are still operational. (The time-honored pattern of losses for the presidential party in off-year and midterm elections can be attributed to a combination of depressed turnout for the president’s party, compared with its presidential election performance, and predictable shifts in public opinion against that party’s policy direction, shifts that are sometimes compared to the response of a thermostat to temperature changes.) There are plausible reasons to expect the electoral environment to improve for Democrats by November: Inflation might subside, as gas prices have already begun to, while the economy continues to grow, and congressional Democrats might still break through the painful negotiating stage to get a Build Back Better package passed. But there’s no reason whatsoever to think that any such reversal would be enough to save the party from significant election losses in the fall, barring extraordinary events.