To try to get a more accurate picture, we added a search term to our analysis: whether the patient was given the antiviral medication remdesivir. Remdesivir is currently recommended for patients who have covid pneumonia. (Based on a study published two weeks ago in the New England Journal of Medicine, we recently began giving a shorter course of remdesivir — three days instead of five — to patients with lesser symptoms who were at risk for severe progression. We did not add this group to our tally of people hospitalized “for” covid.) Adding the therapeutic use of this drug to our search criteria, while excluding the patients who received three-day treatments, led to an estimate that approximately one-third of our covid patients are truly incidental — significantly lower than the 50 percent estimate from our original search. Applying these same search criteria to patients in our hospital at the peak of last summer’s delta surge, we characterized about half as many (10 to 15 percent) as having incidental covid.