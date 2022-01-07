The purpose of the law was straightforward: to reduce the “lost production, wage loss, medical expenses, and disability compensation payments” resulting from the “injuries and illnesses arising out of work situations.” The final law reflected years of painful compromises between labor and industry and tried to consolidate the dense network of voluntary standards and state and local laws governing occupational safety. Free-market critics quickly singled out OSHA as overburdening American companies with red tape and heavy-handed enforcement. Over its first two decades, the agency strained to meet relentless demands for deregulation, agreeing to incorporate cost-benefit analyses into its procedures, to accommodate small businesses with various exemptions and to cut down on required paperwork. The Reagan administration rejected these concessions and fought to close OSHA entirely as part of its broader campaign against bureaucracy.