Synanon was home to a thriving jazz scene and to an increasingly interracial community that embodied not only the diverse face of addiction in America, but also the potential to break down racial barriers. In 1963, a time when interracial marriage was still outlawed in some states, Dederich and Betty Coleman, a Black woman and former heroin addict, married, in part because they believed “it would be good for Synanon to have, right at the top of the pyramid, an integrated marriage.” The expectation was that others would follow, and they did.