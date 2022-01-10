Rice acted as the critical economic lever in this social order. No longer fighting on the battlefield, the samurai were attached to feudal domains as civil servants and received a fixed stipend in grain. They sold what they did not directly consume in private markets to buy other life necessities. These stipends came from a share of harvest collected as taxes from rural peasants, who made up most of the population. Tradesmen and artisans in Japan’s growing urban centers represented another crucial underclass, supporting the samurai by providing them with goods and services. In turn, they bought rice with their incomes.