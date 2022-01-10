By shirking their responsibility for safeguarding constitutional protections nationwide, the court risks the states degrading, on the sly, even more fundamental rights. If the justices want to take the unprecedented step of abandoning such nationwide constitutional protections — not only with respect to reproductive autonomy but also voting rights (notably as we’re on the precipice of becoming a truly multiracial democracy) — at the very least, they ought to do so uniformly and by their own hand (thus preserving their authority) and not act as if they’re helpless to thwart the divisive and “mutinous” whims of state legislatures.