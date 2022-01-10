Another useful policy intervention would be for insurers to pay less (or nothing) for accelerated approval drugs until they are proved to work. Historically, public and private insurers have reimbursed low-quality products and services and then inflated premiums or taxes to cover them. But given the extremes of Aduhelm’s cost and lack of proof, many insurers have refused coverage without stronger evidence of benefit, creating pressure that prompted Biogen to announce plans to have confirmatory results ready several years before the FDA’s deadline. An objection to this approach, of course, is that it means only patients who can afford to pay out of pocket can then have access, while everyone else has to wait.