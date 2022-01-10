Now, two years into the pandemic, the strings holding together this Australian obedience are at full stretch. The payoff for Australia’s compliance and closed borders has been low rates of death and hospitalization, but the cost was a degree of economic hardship and an increasingly strung-out and tense inward focus. The omicron variant has produced a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Australia, which had months of zero local transmission in 2021, recently recorded over 100,000 new cases in a single day. The bargain of trust Australians struck with their governments appears, to many, to have been a failure. For two years Australians watched the world smugly from afar, but now it seems we had this virus not defeated, only delayed. Into this stumbled Djokovic, not just an unpopular sportsman but a standard-bearer for vaccine skepticism.