For five days, Djokovic sat in immigration detention, having misread the complex sensitivities that have turned Australia into an island fortress. The country, with its large expat Serbian population, has been a comfortable second home for Djokovic each January; tennis administrators had assured him that he had a medical exemption from the prevailing requirement that all international arrivals be fully coronavirus-vaccinated. Djokovic entered the country believing he had permission to play in the Australian Open, which he has won a record nine times. Instead, Australian officials canceled his visa on arrival, and Djokovic spent the weekend planning his next contest in a very different kind of court.
After a day-long hearing, Djokovic was freed to prepare for the tennis tournament starting on Jan. 17. The judge ruled that the officials who interviewed him on arrival had denied him procedural fairness, and that he had done all he could reasonably have done to meet the government’s byzantine requirements. Fans waved Serbian flags outside the court, and the Australian government, which had blocked Djokovic’s entry, was left embarrassed and contemplating further action.
How it came to this is a long story. The immediate trigger, though, was Djokovic’s celebratory tweet, accompanied by a photo of him at a Spanish airport before he flew to Australia last Thursday. Instantly, social media was flooded with unprintable abuse. Media websites had to shut down inundated public comments pages. Much of the abuse was directed at Djokovic, who has long been a polarizing figure in tennis, given his history of exploiting medical timeouts, testing opponents’ patience with gamesmanship and, in the 2020 U.S. Open, being sensationally disqualified after hitting a ball at a female line judge in anger.
But much more abuse was aimed at the federal government and the government of the state of Victoria where the Open is held. For a country only now suffering its worst covid wave, strained after two years of enervating lockdowns, with thousands of families unable to see each other under the world’s strictest regime of border closures and quarantine, the sight of an unvaccinated millionaire athlete smiling his way in was a final straw.
Recognizing the political danger, the governments reacted swiftly: The feds banned Djokovic’s entry, and Victoria claimed it had never given him permission to enter. Social media rallied against the outsider, producing an uncomfortable echo of Australia’s stance against political asylum seekers: Some have been detained for over a year in the same hotel in which Djokovic had to make do without his personal chef.
What has made Australia so intransigently hostile to outsiders? Modern Australia has spent decades climbing out from under its mixed colonial reputation as a nation built on immigration, yet blighted by its racially discriminatory White Australia immigration policy that lasted until the 1970s. A liberal shift helped dismantle such policies — and political progressives (in Australia as elsewhere) pushed the health-first, pro-vaccination covid response that has produced the country’s recent isolationism. Australia’s distance from the rest of the world can be measured in miles, hours or coronavirus deaths; that distance has become more intractable since 2020, when the country closed its borders and the community closed ranks against a pandemic-ravaged globe.
Our geography goes some way to explaining this experience. Until the delta breakout in mid-2021, Australia’s 25 million population had been reduced by only 907 covid deaths. The outbreaks that occurred — all resulting from breaches of the strict 14-day quarantine imposed on the few permitted international entrants — were tamped by severe and lengthy lockdowns. Melbourne, the city of 4 million that hosts the Australian Open, has been locked down for 262 days in six separate stretches, longer than anywhere in the world, as the Victorian government pursued “doughnut days” and complete covid eradication.
Even within Australia, four of the six states closed their borders to the others. Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia set themselves up as hermit kingdoms. To this date, Western Australia, with a population between that of New Mexico and Kansas, has registered 1,221 covid cases and nine deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. After his hard line repulsion of the rest of Australia and the world, its political leader, Mark McGowan, was reelected in a landslide in March 2021, setting a template for all politics in this country.
To close their doors, the Australian state and federal governments asked for — and received — a level of public compliance more customary in North Korea. For two years, citizens of this so-called larrikin country have been obeying rigid rules and policing each other. We tune into daily telecasts from our leaders reporting covid figures and updating intricate rules for social distancing and face mask wearing. The authorities record public movement with QR codes (Australians must record their entry into any public venue) and shut down any location where infection might spread, from schools to businesses. In the interest of our health, we have tolerated near-total government awareness of our movements.
In this compact of trust between governments and people, vaccination was held out as the reward. During the prolonged delta lockdowns in late 2021, Australians were told that once 80 percent of the eligible population were double-vaxxed, restrictions would be relaxed. Australia mobilized, and the target was hit in November. Today the double-vaxxed rate among over-16′s is 92 percent.
Now, two years into the pandemic, the strings holding together this Australian obedience are at full stretch. The payoff for Australia’s compliance and closed borders has been low rates of death and hospitalization, but the cost was a degree of economic hardship and an increasingly strung-out and tense inward focus. The omicron variant has produced a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Australia, which had months of zero local transmission in 2021, recently recorded over 100,000 new cases in a single day. The bargain of trust Australians struck with their governments appears, to many, to have been a failure. For two years Australians watched the world smugly from afar, but now it seems we had this virus not defeated, only delayed. Into this stumbled Djokovic, not just an unpopular sportsman but a standard-bearer for vaccine skepticism.
When, last week, his father Srdjan called Djokovic “the Spartacus of the new world,” Australians enjoyed a rare moment of unity as they expressed their derision. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, quick to spot a social media pile-on and divert criticism from his government’s covid failures, declared, “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above the rules.” In winning his way through the Australian border, Djokovic has exposed the rulemakers’ inability to enforce their own objectives.
Whatever we used to be, Morrison’s stern words — and their nullification, as the tennis star waltzed into the country — spoke to what we have become.