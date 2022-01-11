Some abortion providers in that era were those that I have termed “doctors of conscience,” individuals who were well-trained and embarked on successful mainstream medical careers. Compassion for women in desperate situations and concern about the harms that less capable practitioners would do motivated them to provide illegal abortions. Some provided this service free, while others charged substantially lower fees than other illegal practitioners of that era, including those who lacked formal medical training. Some doctors worked with the Clergy Consultation Service (CCS), a group of ministers and rabbis, organized in 1967, which made referrals to vetted safe providers. Those working with the CCS provided a large volume of abortions, taking all who came, while others performed fewer cases. All of these doctors of conscience, like other providers offering care illegally, risked losing their medical licenses and possible imprisonment.