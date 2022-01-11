Breathability is largely determined by the “pressure drop” or the resistance the air meets as it passes through the filter material of the mask. A lower pressure drop translates into better breathability. While there is a maximum pressure drop that all N95 masks must meet to be NIOSH-certified, certain designs, especially those with larger surface areas, have smaller pressure drops — and, hence, they’re more breathable — than others. These more comfortable N95s have much smaller pressure drops than cloth and surgical masks, in part because they are not as closely pressed against the nose. In independent testing, a wide range in breathability can be seen among several currently available N95s, with some models twice as breathable as others. For example, the 3M 9205+ has a pressure drop of 119 Pa, whereas the Kimberly Clark Pouch measures 71 Pa, and a similarly-shaped model from Gerson only 55 Pa.