Texas was not alone in attempts to maintain Jim Crow by saying that unconstitutional practices could persist if they were enforced by private individuals rather than the state. In the early 1900s, when former slave states were determined to keep Black farm laborers shackled to their employment on plantations or farms, the states knew they could not directly force workers to remain on the land because that would amount to “involuntary servitude” in violation of the 13th Amendment that had banned slavery. Instead, Alabama, like other former slave states, put enforcement into the hands of landowners by creating the “offense” of leaving employment without justification, to be enforced by the landowner. The result was a pervasive system called “debt peonage,” in which the laborer’s debt kept increasing and kept them tied to the land.