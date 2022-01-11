Let’s start with the obvious and important benefits: despite being the epicenter of the original strain of covid-19, China has suffered far fewer infections and deaths than other great powers. A glance at its World In Data page makes that clear. Is China understating or underestimating its count? Maybe, but so is the United States and just about every country awash in coronavirus. Even if one believes that China has underestimated the true numbers of covid deaths by, say, a factor of ten, that inflated number would still represent less than five percent of U.S. deaths from this pandemic.
China has pulled off this feat with a set of policies that are — how to put this gently — draconian. Any outbreak of cases in China prompts lockdowns on a massive scale. Last year state officials reacted to one positive case in Shanghai Disneyland by shutting down the entire park. The city of Xi’an will likely be entering its third week of lockdown after cases started emerging there. Reports from inside the city about the restrictions on citizen movements suggest an extremely unpleasant daily existence for the nearly 12 million uninfected people.
As Politico’s Phelim Kine noted last month, China’s zero covid strategy “has effectively halted tourism and educational travel to China. It also limits business travel with a double-whammy of an opaque and unpredictable entry permit system and a minimum two-week quarantines upon arrival.”
All the press reports linked to above suggest that this strategy is unlikely to change anytime soon. China has two high-profile events this year — the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing and the 20th Party Congress, when Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term as China’s leader. Both are crucial to Xi’s effort to bolster his standing and say with a straight face that he is the equal of Mao and Deng.
The thing is, it seems hard to envisage any covid strategy that will keep the omicron variant from spreading in China. Hong Kong has the most stringent guidelines anywhere in terms of letting people in. ProPublica’s Caroline Chen wrote an excellent account about the strictures she endured to visit her family in Hong Kong over the break. Beyond quarantine procedures for any visitors, there is an unprecedented masking culture: “Everyone wears a mask, both indoors and outdoors... I made a game of trying to spot people not wearing masks and only managed to catch one person wearing their mask under their nose. Otherwise, compliance was universal.” None of this, however, has stopped omicron from breaching the city.
If omicron does challenge the Chinese state’s ability to contact trace it, all bets are off. Chinese vaccines were already known to be less effective than the mRNA vaccines, and studies show that they have little utility against the omicron variant. In essence, China will be trying to halt a much more infectious variant of covid relying primarily on non-medical interventions.
It should be noted that similar predictions were made about China’s ability to handle the delta variant, and China was largely able to contain its spread. Maybe omicron will play out in a similar fashion, but that seems like a risky bet.
In 2020, Susan Hyde and Elizabeth Saunders won an Albie for arguing democratic regimes possessed the ability to “snap back” from instances in which emergency measures needed to be taken. The big question for China is whether its regime displays a similar elasticity. Ian Bremmer and Cliff Kupchan suggest the answer is no: “The initial success of zero Covid and Xi’s personal attachment to it makes it impossible to change course.” Similarly, Tyler Cowen argues “because state power has its limits, it is difficult for China to solve many of its most fundamental problems.”
China could very well contain omicron. The question is whether it will ever be able to abandon the policies that have gotten it to where it is today. Signs point to no.