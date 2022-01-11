The thing is, it seems hard to envisage any covid strategy that will keep the omicron variant from spreading in China. Hong Kong has the most stringent guidelines anywhere in terms of letting people in. ProPublica’s Caroline Chen wrote an excellent account about the strictures she endured to visit her family in Hong Kong over the break. Beyond quarantine procedures for any visitors, there is an unprecedented masking culture: “Everyone wears a mask, both indoors and outdoors... I made a game of trying to spot people not wearing masks and only managed to catch one person wearing their mask under their nose. Otherwise, compliance was universal.” None of this, however, has stopped omicron from breaching the city.