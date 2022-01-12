The original “insurrection” that Section Three was designed to deal with was, of course, the Civil War. It was ratified after that conflict to prevent former officials who served the Confederacy from returning to power. Elections held across the South in 1865 resulted in what Congress’s Joint Committee on Reconstruction called at the time “the defeat of candidates who had been true to the Union, and in the election of notorious and unpardoned rebels.” As a result, the Joint Committee recommended “the exclusion from positions of public trust of, at least, a portion of those whose crimes have proved them to be enemies to the Union, and unworthy of public confidence.” In explaining what became Section Three, Sen. Jacob Howard (R-Mich.) stated: “[W]here a person has taken a solemn oath to support the Constitution of the United States there is a fair moral implication that he cannot afterward commit an act which in its effect would destroy the Constitution of the United States without incurring the guilt of at least moral perjury.” Another senator argued that Section Three was necessary “as a prevention against the future commission of offenses.” After the 14th Amendment became law, the Senate excluded a senator-elect from North Carolina because he was ineligible under Section Three. (In 1872, Congress gave amnesty to most ex-Confederates in the interests of sectional reconciliation, excluding only the worst of the worst, such as Jefferson Davis.)