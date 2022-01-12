This challenge tests how seriously we will take the actions of the violent mob on Jan. 6, as well as the actions of those who aided and abetted the insurrection. The suit will also augment the work of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.
That’s because, under North Carolina law, if any voter raises a “reasonable suspicion” that a candidate does not meet the constitutional eligibility requirements for office, then the candidate must prove that he is, in fact, eligible to serve. Cawthorn will have a full and fair opportunity to present his case and make clear that he did not “engage in insurrection,” though he may well have to testify under oath in that state proceeding. The latter is a key point, because the House select committee cannot compel Cawthorn or any other member of the House to testify in the way that the committee can compel others (such as Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist) to talk — namely, through the threat of a criminal contempt of Congress referral to the Department of Justice. But the committee could draw on testimony from the state eligibility proceeding to flesh out information that it compiles from other sources.
The original “insurrection” that Section Three was designed to deal with was, of course, the Civil War. It was ratified after that conflict to prevent former officials who served the Confederacy from returning to power. Elections held across the South in 1865 resulted in what Congress’s Joint Committee on Reconstruction called at the time “the defeat of candidates who had been true to the Union, and in the election of notorious and unpardoned rebels.” As a result, the Joint Committee recommended “the exclusion from positions of public trust of, at least, a portion of those whose crimes have proved them to be enemies to the Union, and unworthy of public confidence.” In explaining what became Section Three, Sen. Jacob Howard (R-Mich.) stated: “[W]here a person has taken a solemn oath to support the Constitution of the United States there is a fair moral implication that he cannot afterward commit an act which in its effect would destroy the Constitution of the United States without incurring the guilt of at least moral perjury.” Another senator argued that Section Three was necessary “as a prevention against the future commission of offenses.” After the 14th Amendment became law, the Senate excluded a senator-elect from North Carolina because he was ineligible under Section Three. (In 1872, Congress gave amnesty to most ex-Confederates in the interests of sectional reconciliation, excluding only the worst of the worst, such as Jefferson Davis.)
The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which saw the Confederate flag carried into the building by a mob that fought its way past police, raises anew the question of whether some public officials are “unworthy of public confidence” and therefore barred by Section Three from serving. To avoid the conclusion that this language might apply to the present situation, some are now arguing that the events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection at all. Better to call what happened a riot, a jamboree, or, well, anything other than an insurrection. But these revisionist descriptions are flatly contradicted by, among other things, nearly unanimous votes in both Houses of Congress (including by Cawthorn) awarding Capitol police medals. The medal resolution said that the officers risked their lives against a “mob of insurrectionists.” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also described the attack as a “failed insurrection” on the day of the attack.
To be clear, only a small number of people are potentially subject to the constitutional ineligibility bar due to Jan. 6; Section Three is a scalpel rather than a club. The overwhelming majority of Republican officials were not involved in the insurrection. They are free to make their case to the people in future elections. Nobody is trying to purge dissenting views or candidates. Yet the Constitution does impose some limits on democratic choice by requiring, for example, that candidates for Congress and the presidency be at least a certain age and be citizens of the United States. Section Three imposed an additional eligibility requirement to protect the Constitution itself. As one senator noted in 1866, the provision was “not a measure of punishment, but a measure of self-defense.” (Full disclosure: I was asked by the plaintiffs to serve, if necessary, as an expert witness in the Cawthorn case, because of my scholarship on the history of Section Three, and agreed to do so pro bono.)
The complaint against Cawthorn alleges that he had close contacts with the organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. He promoted the demonstration in advance, saying that “the future of this Republic hinges on the action of a solitary few … It’s time to fight,” and spoke at the gathering. The complaint cites press reports that he met with planners of the demonstration; and afterwards he called some of those arrested “political prisoners.” (Because of redistricting, Cawthorn will be running in North Carolina’s 13th district, though he currently represents the 11th. A spokesman for Cawthorn said in an email to the Associated Press that “a dozen activists who are comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment for political gain will not distract him from [public] service.”)
One Republican senator, in 1866, framed the relevant question well: “[L]ooking to the future peace and security of the country,” he asked, would it “be just or right to allow men who have thus proven themselves faithless to again be entrusted with the political power of the State?” The American people answered that question by adding Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The task before us is to honor that fundamental commitment.