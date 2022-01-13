“Guess” inflated every aspect of Poitier’s complicated stardom. It was another No. 1 hit, drawing plaudits from White audiences despite the Supreme Court only legalizing interracial marriage everywhere in the United States that same June. Yet, Poitier also absorbed more censure for playing a liberal fantasy of a Black man. Critics rolled their eyes at his cartoonish perfection and his supplication to the White parents. James Baldwin wrote that the film offered nothing to Black people: “They felt that Sidney was, in effect, being used against them.”