McCormack’s mad dash through and around the confluence of issues of gender, power and representation in art is a passionate, serious, yet often entertaining introduction to issues that will be with us for the foreseeable future, their historic context and their implications for women. In addition to the four archetypes presented as symbols of women’s oppression, a new archetype emerges here, implicit but unnamed: the female artist as heroine, perhaps an aspect of the “the heroine with 1,001 faces” described in Maria Tatar’s important recent history of the heroine’s journey in literature and film. McCormack’s own story is part of the new group portrait she has sketched of contemporary female artists, art historians, curators, critics and museum directors who now have the power to look at, create, select and interpret the pictures we see.