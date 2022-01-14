After two decades of incarcerating people without charge or fair process by international standards, the U.S. government has a moral duty to ensure that former Guantánamo prisoners can reenter global society with the means and support they will undoubtedly need. This includes compensation for Guantánamo survivors who have already been repatriated or resettled. In addition to the physical and psychological scars of indefinite incarceration without charge, and of torture, these men endure stigma and unrelenting suspicion that make any semblance of a normal life in many countries seem unattainable. Close allies of the United States, such as Britain, Canada and, most recently, Lithuania, have all compensated Guantánamo survivors for the role those nations played in their mistreatment. It is high time for the United States to own its misdeeds and mistakes and follow suit — it should not let decades pass before doing the right thing, as with Japanese American incarceration, to cite but one example.