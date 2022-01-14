Add that to the political risk Biden already faces: His approval rating has slumped, and a significant part of that drop has come from Democrats who are disillusioned by the president’s failure to move his agenda. Facing the prospect of a midterm blowout, Biden risks becoming a premature lame duck if he’s unable to accomplish his major political objectives before November. And Republicans have no incentive to help him achieve any of his goals before the end of the year. That could mean no major legislation will be passed in 2022, even as the nation confronts a pandemic, an economic crisis and a crisis of democracy.