That’s progress.
When the Pac-12 added two new basketball coaches this season — both White —it guaranteed that its men’s teams would all have White head coaches for the third straight season and that the Pac-12 would remain the only conference without a Black basketball coach. For a league that could boast that half of its coaches were Black during the 2001-02 season, the current status is an alarming sign of the hiring practices in sports.
Every year, like clockwork, the issue of race and sports surfaces: the lack of diversity among college football and basketball coaches; the desire of NFL scouts to have successful Black college quarterbacks change positions; the sharp decline in the number of Black baseball players, who, just over 30 years ago, made up close to 20 percent of major league rosters — but now compose just over 7 percent.
These dynamics are highlighted in the absorbing book “Raise a Fist, Take a Knee: Race and the Illusion of Progress in Modern Sports,” by Washington Post columnist and author John Feinstein. The book examines the history of the obstacles that have confronted Black athletes, focusing primarily on football, basketball and baseball. Feinstein also explores the racial awakening in the athletic world following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
The stories he shares underscore a troubling paradox: Black players and coaches are presented with more opportunities than ever, but they often have to prove themselves to be twice as good as their White counterparts — and frequently that still isn’t enough to garner the respect and opportunities they deserve.
Feinstein zeroes in on the sport that attracts the most criticism of its handling of racial issues: football. Why is a league in which nearly 60 percent of players identify as Black so slow to diversify team leadership? At the start of this season, the National Football League had just three Black head coaches and five Black general managers.
“Raise a Fist, Take a Knee” provides valuable historical context and convincing analysis of the double standards that come into play in the drafting of Black quarterbacks. We read about Marlin Briscoe, who played 11 games at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 1968. “Marlin finished second in the rookie-of-the-year voting that year,” Feinstein writes. “And yet, he never took another snap as a quarterback.” Briscoe played in Buffalo the following season, where he shifted to wide receiver and earned a trip to the 1970 Pro Bowl. And there was quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner who fell to last pick in the first round of the 2018 draft because draft experts weren’t sure he was capable of playing quarterback in the NFL. He insisted on being a quarterback and refused to show off his running speed to scouts because that “would give the so-called experts another excuse to say he should switch positions,” Feinstein writes. Jackson has performed as a standout at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. “You know who else was fast?” Feinstein writes. “Steve Young. So was Fran Tarkenton. No one ever suggested they change positions coming out of college. Both are in the Hall of Fame as quarterbacks. The difference is, they were white. Lamar will be in the Hall someday too — as he has already shown in his first three seasons in the league.”
The book is particularly strong in its discussion of basketball, which is no surprise considering Feinstein’s connections to some of the great coaches in the game, including former college coach George Raveling, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers and the late Georgetown great John Thompson.
Feinstein’s love-hate relationship with Thompson provides some gems (I would love to have been a witness when Feinstein threatened to fight the larger-than-life coach), but equally eye-opening are the stories shared by coaches Nolan Richardson and Tubby Smith, who won national championships at the University of Arkansas and the University of Kentucky, respectively, about the challenges they faced as Black coaches at predominantly White Southern schools.
Feinstein shows that while Major League Baseball is putting money into diversity programs for women and people of color, the league fails in large measure to practice what it preaches not only on the field but among management. The league has just two Black managers and not a single Black general manager. Derek Jeter, chief executive of the Florida Marlins, and Kenny Williams, executive vice president of the Chicago White Sox, are two of the Black outliers in a league that has a distance to go in improving diversity.
References to DWB — Driving While Black — abound in the book, for me to the point of distraction. The attention Feinstein gives it is perhaps meant to highlight the hardships of everyday Black life, where by simply driving your car you become a target for police. For some readers, the discovery of the prevalence of DWB may be new.
But for me, an African American man who has had to deal with DWB and has heard countless tales of this injustice, the references felt repetitive.
That’s a quibble, however, in what is a comprehensive study of race and sports. “Raise a Fist, Take a Knee” is a timely book that illuminates why athletes from Olympic medalists John Carlos and Tommie Smith to boxing legend Muhammad Ali to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick have risked unpopular stands, often placing their careers in jeopardy.
Some sports, no doubt, have made advancements. In the NBA, you can appreciate how far things have come: The share of Black coaches nearly doubled in the offseason from 23 percent to 43 percent. But, from the abundance of tales in “Raise a Fist, Take a Knee,” you clearly understand how far the sports world still needs to go.
Jerry Bembry is a senior writer at ESPN’s the Undefeated.
Raise a Fist, Take a Knee
Race and the Illusion of Progress in Modern Sports
By John Feinstein
Little, Brown. 366 pp. $30