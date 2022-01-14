“Raise a Fist, Take a Knee” provides valuable historical context and convincing analysis of the double standards that come into play in the drafting of Black quarterbacks. We read about Marlin Briscoe, who played 11 games at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 1968. “Marlin finished second in the rookie-of-the-year voting that year,” Feinstein writes. “And yet, he never took another snap as a quarterback.” Briscoe played in Buffalo the following season, where he shifted to wide receiver and earned a trip to the 1970 Pro Bowl. And there was quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner who fell to last pick in the first round of the 2018 draft because draft experts weren’t sure he was capable of playing quarterback in the NFL. He insisted on being a quarterback and refused to show off his running speed to scouts because that “would give the so-called experts another excuse to say he should switch positions,” Feinstein writes. Jackson has performed as a standout at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. “You know who else was fast?” Feinstein writes. “Steve Young. So was Fran Tarkenton. No one ever suggested they change positions coming out of college. Both are in the Hall of Fame as quarterbacks. The difference is, they were white. Lamar will be in the Hall someday too — as he has already shown in his first three seasons in the league.”