Every one of these officers was sued for civil rights violations, and every one of them got off, all because the Supreme Court has severely restricted the right to seek redress in federal courts when government officials violate the Constitution.
As a new book by University of Chicago law professor Aziz Z. Huq explains, this crackdown on constitutional remedies didn’t happen overnight — the court implemented it gradually and with little notice, erecting one legal barrier at a time. And since denying people access to federal courts doesn’t garner the same attention as when the court explicitly narrows the constitutional right at issue in a case, the crackdown has gone largely unnoticed.
“The Collapse of Constitutional Remedies” is Huq’s valiant attempt to shine a spotlight on the high court’s practice of limiting individual rights through these procedural barriers. Huq’s contribution is to locate these barriers in relation to one another and show that together they make hollow the ancient legal maxim that where there is a right, there must also be a remedy for an infringement of that right.
Consider the case of José Oliva, the 70-year-old veteran almost choked to death by VA security guards on his way to a dentist appointment. When he sued for violations of his Fourth Amendment rights, Oliva had to overcome the “qualified immunity” principle invoked by the officers to dismiss the lawsuit. When he did, persuading the trial court to let his case proceed, the officers threw a different legal barrier at him, arguing in the appellate court that they couldn’t be sued in the first place because their employer was the federal government, rather than the state or local government. The court agreed, dismissing Oliva’s case.
Huq explains the creation of this regime, under which no remedy for wrongdoing exists, by examining the federal judiciary’s dependency on the political branches. He argues that the collapse of constitutional remedies is a direct result of judicial appointments by presidents with law-and-order policy commitments. Though it started with Republican President Richard Nixon, Huq writes, by 1973 “crime had crowded out civil rights in the national Democratic Party’s agenda as well as the Republican one,” making judicial appointments an instrument of policy change. Meanwhile, the judiciary’s supposed independence from the political branches has been an illusory safeguard. If anything, Huq suggests, the Constitution’s design for the judiciary — with its dependence on Congress for the kinds of cases it can hear and the kinds of judges who can be appointed — “serves to sharpen, not blunt, the penetration of the federal bench by partisan conflict.”
Beyond these partisan pressures, Huq argues that the judiciary’s own institutional incentives have made it reluctant to entertain constitutional challenges to law enforcement misconduct. Concerned about the caseload of the federal judiciary, justices across the ideological spectrum have worked to stave off anticipated floods of litigation by erecting barriers to civil rights suits. At the same time, Huq writes, the court has left its doors wide open to constitutional challenges of “redistributive regulatory initiatives,” such as a successful challenge to the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. This has resulted in an “uneven supply of legality” that favors challenges to government regulations over challenges to government violence.
Yet, Huq argues, this decades-long slide away from accountability for government officials was not inevitable. Indeed, these same dynamics between partisan pressures and institutional incentives also explain why, before the tables turned in the 1980s, courts honored and even expanded constitutional remedies in the decades following the Great Depression and World War II. According to Huq, during that period “the political forces shaping the courts favored a measure of racial remediation,” and the judiciary itself was involved in “a broad effort to establish its legitimacy as a major actor on the national stage.”
Huq’s proposed solution is to revive this earlier tradition by forming “a new political coalition” that would “channel judicial power back toward the goal of checking illegal state coercion.” This would require “not just new jurisdictional and substantive statutes,” he writes, but also new judges similar to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “liberal bench willing to take on Jim Crow institutions.” Only then, Huq writes, will “the rule of law as a real constraint on state officials” be possible.
Setting aside Roosevelt’s nomination of Felix Frankfurter, who, as a Supreme Court justice, became one of the greatest advocates for the erection of these barriers, Huq’s solution — to the extent it requires massive changes in the composition of the judiciary — is unrealistic. Nor is it necessary to entirely write off the conservative members of the federal judiciary, who have shown themselves more amenable to persuasion than Huq’s arguments suggest.
Take, for example, the work of legal scholars and fellow Chicagoans William Baude and James Pfander, who have separately produced scholarship that engages with conservative judges on their terms. Baude’s argument that qualified immunity is unmoored from common law has convinced even Justice Clarence Thomas to call for its reconsideration. Similarly, Pfander’s incredible research on the availability of remedies against federal officials recently helped persuade a Trump appointee, sitting on the most conservative appellate bench in the country, to speak out against the unavailability of damages suits against federal officials. And prominent conservative commentators such as George Will have embraced the cause, alerting the public to the Supreme Court’s crackdown on constitutional remedies.
This book, too, is a valuable contribution on that front. As Huq rightly points out, the recent constitutional collapse “does not get as much attention as it deserves.” His insight on the cumulative effect of the barriers to constitutional remediation is an important step toward fixing this and moving us closer to a judicial system in which a veteran choked by security guards and a peaceful protester maimed by beanbag rounds are not turned away at the courthouse door.
Anya Bidwell is a lawyer with the Institute for Justice and its Elfie Gallun fellow in freedom and the Constitution.
The Collapse of Constitutional Remedies
By Aziz Z. Huq
Oxford. 192 pp. $27.95