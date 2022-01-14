Huq explains the creation of this regime, under which no remedy for wrongdoing exists, by examining the federal judiciary’s dependency on the political branches. He argues that the collapse of constitutional remedies is a direct result of judicial appointments by presidents with law-and-order policy commitments. Though it started with Republican President Richard Nixon, Huq writes, by 1973 “crime had crowded out civil rights in the national Democratic Party’s agenda as well as the Republican one,” making judicial appointments an instrument of policy change. Meanwhile, the judiciary’s supposed independence from the political branches has been an illusory safeguard. If anything, Huq suggests, the Constitution’s design for the judiciary — with its dependence on Congress for the kinds of cases it can hear and the kinds of judges who can be appointed — “serves to sharpen, not blunt, the penetration of the federal bench by partisan conflict.”