Harris also brings humor to bear in moments of great adversity — for example, when she and Paul have to fight for Tophs’s right to certain educational opportunities when he switches schools. “Nothing brings us together quite like a special education meeting,” she jokes of the way the two joined forces to triumph over various administrators who sought to limit the help Tophs received at school. Indeed, the memoir focuses frequently on the strength she derives from Paul and their love for each other. After one tough meeting with a school board, Harris recalls, they debriefed after a movie on date night. “We spoke a language built by rage and love, sacred, designed just for us, just for this time, just for two kids who fell in love and grew up trying to live right.”